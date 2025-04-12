Putin congratulates space industry workers and veterans on Cosmonautics Day — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his greetings to current staff and veterans of Russia’s space industry on Cosmonautics Day, according to the president’s message posted by the Kremlin’s press office on Saturday.

"Please accept my most sincere greetings on Cosmonautics Day, a holiday that brings together all generations of the country’s citizens," the message reads. "My warmest words go to the pioneers and veterans of the rocket and space industry, whose selfless work laid the foundation for a tradition of devoted service to their calling, to the Motherland and to the people."

"The legendary launch of Yury Gagarin on April 12, 1961, will forever remain a most prominent and truly milestone event of the 20th century, a great triumph of our Fatherland," Putin continued. "We are also deeply proud of the illustrious constellation of outstanding space scientists, designers, cosmonauts, engineers, military and civilian specialists - true patriots and visionaries who stood at the origins of the national space program."

The Russian president also praised the contribution of specialists from the country's rocket and space complex to the country’s special military operation.

"Today, Russia’s rocket and space industry is tackling vital tasks to strengthen the country’s research and technology capabilities, to improve its manufacturing facilities and ground infrastructure, develop advanced equipment for space exploration, and implement important defense programs - including those related to the special military operation," Putin stated.

The president also pointed out to the importance of the space industry’s development regarding the economic growth of Russia.

"The exploration of the Universe, the use of space systems is a field of strong global competition," he stated. "To maintain global leadership and ensure the achievement of national development goals, it is essential to constantly move forward, with businesses and research centres joining their efforts to boost the production of satellites, introduce innovative components, new materials, digital and nuclear technology, and develop promising manned spacecraft and launch vehicles."

"The rocket and space industry should become one of the growth drivers of the national economy, ensuring the country’s technological sovereignty, and improving the quality of life in all regions of Russia," Putin added.

Russia celebrates April 12 as Cosmonautics Day, established under a decree by the USSR Supreme Soviet (the Soviet Union’s national legislature) of April 9, 1962 in honor of the world’s first space flight by a Soviet citizen. The idea of introducing this date to the calendar of the nation’s memorable events was proposed by the Soviet Union’s second cosmonaut to go on a space mission, German Titov.

April 12 is also the International Day of Human Space Flight (declared by the UN General Assembly session on April 7, 2011 in honor of the beginning of humanity’s space era).

On April 12, 1961 Soviet cosmonaut Yury Gagarin became the first human to orbit the Earth. His spacecraft Vostok blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome to travel around the globe once. Gagarin successfully landed in Russia’s Saratov Region. His flight lasted 108 minutes. At the moment of blastoff Gagarin dropped a remark that instantly went down in history: "Off we go!" The space flight earned him the title of The Hero of the Soviet Union.