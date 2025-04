WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is prepared for compromises to get a deal with Iran on its nuclear program, a US official told Axios.

If indirect talks between the United States and Iran, currently underway in Muscat, Oman, yield a positive result, Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, may meet directly with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi after April 12 or April 13, the news outlet reported.