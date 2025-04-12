MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two mountain assault brigades, a territorial defense brigade, a National Guard Brigade and Azov special task forces in areas near the settlements of Nikifirofka, Tarasovka, Slavyansk, Chasov Yar, Belayaya Gora, Verkhnekamentskoye, Konstantinovka and Shcherbinovvka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry stated.

"The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 310 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, including three armored personnel carriers, M113 armored personnel carriers of US-manufacture, 18 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours," it specified.