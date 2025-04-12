Chinese citizens not fighting in Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has slammed statements that Chinese citizens are fighting in Ukraine as absolutely false.

"I can say that nothing could be farther from the truth, mildly speaking," he told TASS when asked a respective question. "China’s position on settlement in Ukraine is quite balanced, and we are grateful to our friends for that," Rudenko added.

On the previous day the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing had not sent its military for participating in the Ukrainian conflict, with the country’s authorities requesting its citizens to avoid involvement in combat activities. Earlier, information was spread in Ukraine that Chinese citizens allegedly participated in the fighting.