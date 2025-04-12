Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys over 165 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East destroyed more than 165 troops and nine unmanned aviation control posts of the Ukrainian army in the past 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said.

"In 24 hours, the enemy lost up to 165 troops, two armored combat vehicles, a Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two cars, a RADA radiodetector, one AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and nine unmanned aviation control posts," he said.

Units of the battlegroup continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defense line, and inflicted damage on troops and equipment of groups of mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a separate territorial defense brigade near Bogatyr, Otradnoye, Razdolnoye, Malinovka, Mirnoye, and Volnoye Pole, Gordeyev added.