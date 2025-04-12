Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Araghchi arrives in Oman for talks with US

DUBAI, April 12. /TASS/. An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in the capital of Oman for talks with the United States, SNN TV channel reported on Saturday.

According to SNN, the Iranian delegation also lists Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.

On April 12, representatives of the United States and Iran are set to discuss the parameters of resolving the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program in Oman. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will be the main negotiators.

According to Iran, the parties won’t engage in direct talks as negotiations will be mediated by Oman. The White House, in turn, has said that the upcoming event could be described as a direct discussion.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar earlier showed that Witkoff’s aircraft landed at the airport in Muscat, the capital of Oman, at 5:42 a.m. Moscow time (2:42 a.m. GMT).

Tehran insists on finalizing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the country's nuclear program, proposing to include provisions for imposing penalties on any party that withdraws from the agreement in the future.

The United States, on the other hand, demands not only measures to halt the military aspect of Iran’s nuclear program but also the complete dismantling of all nuclear facilities. Additionally, Washington insists that Tehran end its support for allies in the Middle East and restrict its ballistic missile development program. Iran strongly opposes any attempts to curtail its foreign policy and defense capabilities, asserting its right to develop civilian nuclear power.