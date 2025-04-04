Trump administration hears Russia’s position, Russian envoy says

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration hears Russia’s position and understands Moscow’s concerns, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We would like to point out that President Trump’s administration, namely, the key members of his administration, are focused on resolving the entire range of issues related to Russia-US relations. Undoubtedly, they are focused on resolving geopolitical issues; they hear Russia’s position on many issues," he told a small group of reporters in Washington.

"What makes President Trump's administration different is that, unlike President [Joe] Biden, it hears Russia's position, understands Russia's concerns," the envoy said.

"There are certainly disagreements on various points, but there is a process, there is a dialogue, which, as we understanding, will help overcome these disagreements.".