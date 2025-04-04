Israel launches ground operation in northern Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, April 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had launched a ground operation near Shejaiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

"Over the past few hours, IDF troops have begun conducting ground activity in the area of Shejaiya in northern Gaza, in order to expand the security zone," the Israeli military said in a statement.

"As part of the activity, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists and dismantled Hamas terrorist infrastructure, including a command and control center that served Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terror attacks," the IDF explained, saying that "during and prior to the activity, IDF troops are allowing the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone via organized routes for their safety."

The IDF shared that, jointly with the Israel Security Agency (ISA), it would continue to "operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel."

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had restarted military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The extremists have blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.