Russia ready to help Burkina Faso maintain national security — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia reaffirmed its readiness to support Burkina Faso in its efforts to maintain national security and address social and economic challenges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement followed a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burkina Faso counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to continue providing multifaceted assistance to Burkina Faso, including in ensuring national security and solving social and economic problems," the ministry said.

The ministers discussed cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural areas, according to the statement.

"Moscow and Ouagadougou stated their determination to deepen political dialogue and tighten foreign policy coordination," the ministry stated.