IN BRIEF: What we know about terror plot against military cadets foiled by Russia’s FSB

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. A Russian Defense Ministry officer, recruited by Ukraine’s military intelligence, has been detained for planning a terrorist attack against military cadets in the Moscow Region, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

TASS has compiled key details about the criminal plot.

FSB arrests Russian military officer

- A terrorist attack targeting the Russian Defense Ministry’s barracks outside Moscow, that was conspired by the Ukrainian special services, has been foiled.

- A military officer implicated in preparing to detonate a dormitory for military cadets has been arrested.

- A chat discussing the criminal plot with a Ukrainian handler was found on his smartphone.

- A video released by the FSB showed how he was caught in a forest near a railroad.

- At first, he attempted to escape from FSB crime scene responders, and later confessed that he wanted to take an explosive device from a cache when he was arrested.

Confessions

- The detainee confirmed to an investigation that he was planning an attack on military cadets.

- The man confessed that his children would have been evacuated to Western countries as a reward.

Potential attacker

- The man, aged 49, was a member of a terrorist cell, Spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

- The serviceman had maintained communication with agents of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) on a social media platform, Russian investigators established.

- In March, GUR agents proposed that he conduct a terrorist attack in the Russian capital, specifically at a Russian Defense Ministry facility.

Investigation

- A criminal case has been launched, and a search for the detainee’s potential accomplices is currently underway.