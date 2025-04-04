US to skip next Ramstein meeting on Ukraine, but flow of weapons continues — NATO chief

BRUSSELS, April 4. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured reporters that even as the United States skips next week’s contact group meeting on Ukraine, the flow of US weapons and intelligence into Ukraine will continue.

"The flow of American goods and American intelligence into Ukraine is continuing as always," Rutte said at a news conference following the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels.

"The Brits and the Germans, the two defense ministers, will chair the meeting together," the NATO chief added, therefore confirming that the United States will not take part.

Earlier, the North Atlantic Alliance broke the news that the next Ramstein Contact Group meeting on Ukraine on April 11 will be chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany.