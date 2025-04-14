Navarro denies tensions in relations with Musk — TV channel

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's senior trade adviser Peter Navarro said that there are no tensions in relations between him and Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), after their argument.

"Everything’s fine with Elon. I’ve been called worse," Navarro told NBC News.

The adviser also praised the work that Musk is doing with the DOGE effort. "Elon is doing a very good job with his team with waste, fraud and abuse," he pointed out.

On April 5, Musk wrote on his X page that "a PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing," referring to Navarro. The businessman, who also owns electric car maker Tesla and is the world's richest man, called the senior Trump adviser's ideas on trade and tariffs wrong. Navarro, in turn, referred to Musk on April 7 as a "car assembler," and has previously expressed the opinion that the businessman simply trades cars and does not understand the intricacies of trade policy and the application of tariffs.