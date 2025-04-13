Ovechkin updates his own record for goals scored in regular NHL championships

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. Russian forward and Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin scored a goal in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season home game against Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ovechkin brought the number of goals scored in the NHL regular season to 896, updating his own record. On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th goal in the away game against the New York Islanders (1:4) and surpassed Canadian forward Wayne Gretzky, who had 894 goals.

The meeting with Columbus is Washington's 80th of 82 in the current regular season.