Israeli military dismantle 1.2-km long Hamas tunnel in northern Gaza

TEL AVIV, April 13. /TASS/. The Israeli military has dismantled a 1.2-kilometer long Hamas tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"As part of the operations of the Northern Gaza Brigade under the 252nd Division, troops from the Yahalom Unit, operating under the brigade's command, dismantled a significant underground route. The route was identified in the northern Gaza Strip, and was approximately 1.2 kilometers long and 20 meters deep," it said. "In addition, brigade troops located a weapons storage facility near the route, containing a stockpile of around 20 explosive devices, an anti-tank guided missile, and other weapons intended for use against our troops."

According to the IDF, during the operation, an IDF drone "identified several terrorists planting an explosive device near the troops," who were eliminated by a precise strike.

"IDF troops will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," it added.