Trump promises to announce tariffs on semiconductors next week

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he plans to announce tariffs on semiconductor industry products soon.

"The tariffs will be in place in the not distant future," he told reporters aboard his airplane.

Earlier, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the US administration has temporarily exempted shipments of smartphones, computers and other electronics from the reciprocal tariffs. According to him, the authorities plan to impose separate sectoral tariffs on them later. He also noted that these goods will fall under the category of semiconductors, on which tariffs will be imposed "in a month or two.".