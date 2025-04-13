Trump ‘fully fit’ to act as president, doctor says after annual medical examination

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is "In excellent health" and "is fully fit" to continue as the country’s head of state and commander-in-chief, his doctor said after an annual medical examination.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function. His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being. President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, and frequent victories in golf events. President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," White House physician Sean Barbabella wrote in a memo that was released by the White House.

Trump underwent a routine medical exam at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington on April 11.