Next round of Iran-US talks won’t be held in Vienna — envoy

BERLIN, April 14. /TASS/. The next round of talks between the United States and Iran on the nuclear program is not planned to be held in Austria’s Vienna, Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Dear colleagues, the situation is not ripe enough to have another round of negotiations in Vienna. First, the US and Iran need to come to a common conclusion that strategic agreements need to be further elaborated in practical terms," he wrote on his X page.

This is how Ulyanov confirmed the publication of Abas Aslani, a senior research fellow at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies (CMESS), who said that, according to his information, the next stage of indirect US-Iranian talks will not be held in Vienna. At the same time, Aslani specified that it could take place in Western Europe, but not in France, Germany, or the UK.

On April 12, Oman hosted the first consultations between representatives of Tehran and Washington on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was constructive and calm, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round will take place on April 19. On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said the second round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States may not be held in Oman, but the country will continue to play the role of mediator.