Russia’s largest fountain opened in Derbent

DERBENT, July 16. /TASS/. The largest multimedia fountain in Russia was opened in the renovated Nizami Ganjavi Park in Dagestan’s Derbent, TASS reports.

The musical fountain with the "fire on water" jet option and the site for fireworks was built with financial participation of Sber as part of renovation completion in the Nizami Ganjavi Park.

The total fountain areas is 5,000 square meters, press service of the Derbent Mayor’s Office said. It boasts the largest water labyrinth, the largest water screen (65 m x 25 m), and the strongest water shot.

The interactive fountain system is made from local natural stone in artistic traditions of Dagestan and has a range of entertainment functions.