Opposition figure Gonzalez refuses to recognize defeat in Ecuador's presidential election

BUENOS AIRES, April 14. /TASS/. Luisa Gonzalez, a candidate from the left-wing Citizen Revolution Movement, said she would not recognize the results of the vote count, according to which incumbent head of state Daniel Noboa won the Ecuadorian presidential election.

"On behalf of the people we represent, we do not recognize the results presented by the National Electoral Council," she told supporters.

According to the politician, Ecuadorian citizens had witnessed "blatant electoral fraud." "We will demand a recount and the opening of the ballot boxes," she said.

Ecuador held a second round of the presidential election on Sunday. The country's National Electoral Council declared Noboa the winner. According to data released after processing 92.65% of the ballots, 55.87% of voters supported him, while Gonzalez received 44.13% of the vote.