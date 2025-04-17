Over 80 Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities during moratorium — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Moscow again highlights Kiev's violation of the moratorium on strikes on energy facilities, which Ukraine openly disregards — it has carried out 80 such attacks since the moratorium was declared, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Kiev regime openly defies the 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy facilities agreed upon on March 18 by the presidents of Russia and the United States and supported by [Vladimir] Zelensky," she told a news briefing.

"The Ukrainian military conducts drone strikes on the infrastructure of the Russian fuel and energy sector literally every day. Since the so-called energy truce was declared, over 80 such attacks by the Kiev regime have been documented."

She said that the targets were transformers, electrical substations, and gas infrastructure. For instance, on the night of April 9, Ukraine used eight drones to target a compressor station supplying gas to the Turkish Stream, and between April 10 and April 14, high-voltage lines in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Kherson, Krasnodar regions, and the Lugansk People's Republic were disconnected.

"We have already sent all this data to international organizations and the US side. And we will continue to do so," she added.

The moratorium, in place since March 18, was implemented following a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

It covers oil refineries, oil and gas pipelines, and oil storage facilities, including pumping stations, electricity generation and transmission infrastructure, such as power plants, substations, transformers, distributors, nuclear power plants, and hydroelectric dams.