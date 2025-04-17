Envoy supports Jean-Claude Van Damme’s proposal to become peace ambassador, visit Russia

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. US actor Jean-Claude Van Damme's proposal to become an ambassador of peace and visit Russia is appropriate and necessary for understanding our country's values, Russian presidential envoy for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS.

"The more famous and renowned personalities like Jean-Claude Van Damme want to come to Russia to see with their own eyes what is happening in our country and understand that it is unified around the president and the values we stand for today, the better," he said.

According to Shvydkoy, any peace initiative at this time deserves attention. "Especially considering that Russia has its own interests that should not be overlooked," the envoy concluded.

Earlier, American actor of Belgian origin Jean-Claude Van Damme addressed the Russian leadership and said that he wants to come to Russia and become an ambassador of peace. Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko posted a video of his address on her Telegram channel on Wednesday.