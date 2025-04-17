Russian, Iranian top diplomats to meet for bilateral talks in Moscow — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set for holding a bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, who is paying an official visit to Moscow on April 17-18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The foreign minister of Iran is paying an official visit to Moscow on April 17-18. He is scheduled to hold talks with his Russian counterpart [Lavrov]," Zakharova told a daily news briefing.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson added that "the situation regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program [JCPOA], the ongoing developments in Syria, the Transcaucasia area and the Caspian Sea," would be on the agenda of Russian and Iranian top diplomats.

"The ministers also plan to discuss vital aspects of strengthening coordination at the level of the United Nations and other international platforms, including the SCO and BRICS," Zakharova added.

Iranian Foreign Minister arrived for an official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow at around midday and told reporters upon his arrival that: "This trip was planned a long time ago to convey a written message from the Supreme Leader."

"It perfectly coincided with the latest developments, including the indirect talks. We have always discussed the nuclear issue closely with our friends from Russia. We have exchanged views, we have consulted. And now is exactly the right time to discuss it with the Russian side," the Iranian top diplomat added.

Tehran insists on finalizing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the country's nuclear program, proposing to include provisions for imposing penalties on any party that withdraws from the agreement in the future.

The United States, on the other hand, demands not only measures to halt the military aspect of Iran’s nuclear program but also the complete dismantling of all nuclear facilities. Additionally, Washington insists that Tehran end its support for allies in the Middle East and restrict its ballistic missile development program. Iran strongly opposes any attempts to curtail its foreign policy and defense capabilities, asserting its right to develop civilian nuclear power.