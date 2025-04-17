Moscow International Film Festival kicks off in Russian capital

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian capital will host the opening ceremony of the 47th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) on Thursday.

The festival program of one of the world’s oldest film festivals includes films from 50 countries this year, showcasing a total of 200 films as part of all programs, the organizers said.

This year, the festival marks its 90th anniversary. Screenings of the opening film titled His Name Was Not Listed from director Sergey Korotayev will begin in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan on May 1. What We Wanted to Be from Argentinian director Alejandro Agresti will be the closing film for the MIFF running through April 24.

A BRICS film festival showcasing feature films from Russia, China, Iran, India, Egypt, and other countries will be held as part of the MIFF.

The main prize of the festival, Golden Saint George, is awarded for the best film of the competition program and for contribution to world cinema art. Among other awards are the Silver Saint George, the special prize For Contribution to World Cinema Art, and I Believe. Konstantin Stanislavsky.