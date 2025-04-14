Trump says decision on Iran to be made soon

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he plans to make a decision on Iran soon.

"We'll be making a decision on Iran very quickly," he told reporters aboard his airplane.

On April 12, Oman hosted the first consultations between representatives of Tehran and Washington on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was constructive and calm, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round will take place on April 19. On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said the second round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States may not be held in Oman, but the country will continue to play the role of mediator. Axios sources noted that the change of venue for the talks was initiated by the US administration. The news outlet also reported that the second round of talks between the US and Iran may be held in Rome on April 19.