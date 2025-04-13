US forces deliver multiple strikes on tech college in southwest Yemen — TV

DOHA, April 13. /TASS/. The US military delivered a series of strikes on a tech college in the southwestern Yemeni province of Al Bayda, the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television reported.

According to the report, at least five strikes were delivered. No information on casualties is available at this point.

Meanwhile, Al Arabiya said citing sources that US warplanes targeted Houthi ammunition depots, located on the territory of the educational facility.

US forces attacked sites in three Yemeni regions on Saturday night, Al Masirah said. In the Al Bayda province, US warplanes attacked a military base of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement. Houthi postions in the provinces of Al Hudaydah and Sa’dah also came under attack.

On March 15, the United States, on direct orders from President Donald Trump, attacked targets of the Houthis that control about a third of Yemen’s territory. According to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement carried out a series of attacks on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.