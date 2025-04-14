Merz indicates willingness to supply Taurus missiles to Kiev if agreed with EU allies

BERLIN, April 14. /TASS/. Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and prospective Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany may transfer Taurus missiles to Kiev if it agrees with its EU allies to do so.

"We ourselves will not enter this war, but we will supply with Ukrainian army with these weapons," Merz said in an interview with the public broadcaster ARD, when asked if he still believes that Ukraine should be supplied with Taurus missiles.

However, the politician specified that he could take such a step only if there is agreement with European partners. "Our European partners are already supplying cruise missiles. The British are doing it, the French are doing it, and the Americans are doing it after all. This must be jointly agreed. And if agreed, then Germany should take part," explained Merz who is set to be elected German chancellor next month.

Moreover, he continued, even as Ukrainian troops have been in the defensive position, the German-Swedish air-launched cruise missile could be used to strike the Kerch bridge and other targets.

Kiev has long been asking Berlin for Taurus missiles, considered an analogue to British-supplied Storm Shadows that have already been delivered to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in late November that Moscow had repeatedly warned the any use of Western far-range missiles for strikes on Russian soil would mean NATO’s direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict.