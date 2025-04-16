Second round of consultations between US, Iran to be held on April 19 in Rome — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The next round of consultations between the United States and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program is scheduled for April 19 in Rome, Barak Ravid, a journalist for America’s Axios information portal, reported citing sources.

"The 2nd round of the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks on Saturday is going to take place in Rome after all, three sources tell me," he wrote on X.

Earlier, official representative of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Ismail Baghaei said that the next round of negotiations would be held in the capital of Oman on April 19. Meanwhile, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said that the consultations would take place in Rome.

On April 12, indirect talks were held in Oman between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Muscat. Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the United States by US special envoy Steven Witkoff. Iran said the meeting was constructive and held in a calm atmosphere. It said that Witkoff and Araghchi, leaving the place of negotiations, talked for several minutes in the presence of the Omani foreign minister.