Israeli strikes kill 35 Palestinians in Gaza Strip in past day

DUBAI, April 17. /TASS/. At least 35 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, an Israeli attack on a tent camp in the al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza killed 15 people, most of them women and children. Palestinian photographer Fatima Hassouna and ten members of her family were killed in a strike on Gaza City.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.