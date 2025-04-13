Russian diplomat says results of US-Iranian talks in Oman reassuring

BERLIN, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov described the results of Saturday’s US-Iranian talks on nuclear program as "reassuring."

"On the outcomes of today’s meeting in Oman, both the Iranians and the Americans described the negotiations as positive and constructive. This is reassuring," he wrote on Telegram.

On Saturday, Oman hosted indirect talks between Iranian and US negotiators, in the presence of the Omani foreign minister, on resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, while special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States.

The Islamic republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere. Talks will resume in Oman on April 19.