Germany’s likely next chancellor against inviting Kiev to NATO, EU during conflict

"A country in a state of war cannot be a member of NATO or the European Union," Friedrich Merz said

BERLIN, April 13. /TASS/. Friedrich Merz, chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), who is likely to become Germany's next chancellor, believes that Ukraine cannot be a member of the European Union and NATO while the conflict continues.

"Ukraine is a special case in all aspects. It is a very large European country, but it’s a country which is in a state of war. A country in a state of war cannot be a member of NATO or the European Union," he said in an interview with Handelsblatt. "A promise of membership in the EU, just like NATO membership prospects, are not empty words, but in order for both events to take place, the conflict must be over first."

Kiev has repeatedly stated its desire to become a full-fledged NATO member state. In September, 2022, Ukraine officially requested fast-tracked membership in the alliance. On January 16, Vladimir Zelensky complained that Hungary, Germany, Slovakia and the United States currently oppose Ukraine’s NATO membership.

UkraineGermany
