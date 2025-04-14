Second round of US-Iran talks may take place in Rome — news outlet

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The next round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran, scheduled for April 19, may be held in Rome, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the meeting between US and Iranian officials is likely to take place in a face-to-face format in one room, unlike the indirect talks in Muscat, Oman. Omani mediators may also attend the meeting, the news outlet said.

Before the second meeting between US and Iranian officials, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran to discuss monitoring and verification procedures at the country’s nuclear facilities, Axios noted.

On April 12, Oman hosted the first consultations between representatives of Tehran and Washington on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was constructive and calm, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round will take place on April 19. On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said the second round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States may not be held in Oman, but the country will continue to play the role of mediator.