BERLIN, April 13. /TASS/. Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer said the German military should reach full combat readiness by 2029.

"My biggest task at the moment is to quickly make sure that the military is ready for combat, and I have to do this with all means available on the market," Breuer told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. "Our goal is 2029. We must be ready by then."

The inspector general also reiterated that the German military is currently short of about 100,000 soldiers. According to Breuer, the goal remains to ramp up the military force to about 200,000 active personnel.

Breuer said Germany needs to bring its armed forces to full combat readiness due to an alleged threat posed by Russia. The statement is in line with statements from Western politicians and military commanders who have recently regularly said they believe Russia could attack NATO.

Moscow has rejected such fears multiple times. Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the concerns as nonsense when he met with heads of global news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.