MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South has delivered a strike on nine brigades from Ukrainian armed formations over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, the battlegroup’s spokesman Yevgeny Tretyakov said.

According to him, Ukrainian military losses amounted to over 335 troops.

The losses included four armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, two radio-electronic warfare stations, a munitions depot and two supplies depots.