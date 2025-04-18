Some 155,000 Ukrainian refugees find employment in Czech Republic — media

PRAGUE, April 18. /TASS/. Some 155,000 out of 368,000 Ukrainians enjoying temporary protection in the Czech Republic have found jobs in that country, the Novinky news portal said, citing the ministry of labor and social affairs.

As of early April, 95% of the employed Ukrainians have open-ended employment contracts, it said. Children and the elderly account for 28% of whose granted temporary protection. As many as 265,400 refugees are of employable age, with 60% of them being women.

Those residing in the republic in the status of temporary protection for more than two years may be granted a special residence permit. To qualify for this status, they need to have annual revenues of more than 440,000 korunas (some $20,000) and additional 110,000 korunas ($5,000) for each family member so that they could also be granted this special residence permit.