Given hostile rhetoric, Vienna’s idea to host Ukraine talks is ridiculous — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Austria has not changed its aggressive anti-Russian rhetoric, so attempts to propose Vienna as a possible venue for negotiations on Ukraine look ridiculous, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky has told the Izvestia daily.

"Despite its formal position of neutrality, Austria is a solid part of the European Union’s anti-Russian paradigm. It is ready to support new sanctions and all other reckless anti-Russian initiatives, including growing EU military aid to Kiev, without any reservations, and is often among the first [nations] to do so," he said. "Against this backdrop, clumsy remarks by certain Austrian government officials about their support to Washington’s peaceful initiatives, as well as attempts to propose Vienna as a possible venue for our negotiations, look ridiculous. There have been no change in their belligerent rhetoric against Moscow."

Lyubinsky added that despite aggressive anti-Russian media propaganda, many people in Austria have good feelings towards Russia and the Russians.