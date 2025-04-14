FSB detains Moldovan national recruited by Kiev to deliver explosive devices to Russia

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Moldovan national who brought powerful explosive devices to Russia on the instructions of Ukraine's intelligence agencies, the FSB said in a statement.

"The FSB has put an end to the illegal activity of Maruis Prunyanu, a Moldovan national born in 2001, who arrived [in Russia] on the instructions of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) in order to organize acts of sabotage and terrorism," the statement reads.

According to the FSB, the man was recruited by a GUR officer in December 2023 to prepare terrorist attacks in Russia, and was given the codename Max. In the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, a Ukrainian handler gave him money to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle with Moldovan license plates, which was equipped with a cache disguised as a battery. The cache stored three 1.6-kilogram explosive devices made of the C-4 plastic explosive. "Upon orders from Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the suspect traveled from Moldova to Russia via Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to set up explosive caches in the cities of Volgograd and Saratov. However, he was detained by security officers," the FSB added.