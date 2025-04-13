China proposes to create global management system for AI development — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. China is ready to cooperate with all partners in creating a system of global management of artificial intelligence (AI), Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui wrote in a special column for TASS.

"China, as a responsible power, is committed to building a community of shared destiny for mankind and actively participates in the global governance of artificial intelligence," the diplomat pointed out. "Based on the principles of joint discussion, joint construction and joint utilization, China is willing to work with all partners to build an effective global AI governance system," he emphasized.

According to the ambassador, the modern world is going through an era of profound technological transformation, and AI "as a key driver of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, which opens up unprecedented opportunities for human development." The envoy pointed out that at the same time, artificial intelligence "poses complex challenges to the global community, requiring collective decisions on global governance, the development of international norms, and ensuring equitable access to AI capabilities."

"In the current environment, as individual countries seek to politicize, weaponize, and monopolize artificial intelligence technologies, the choice between cooperation and confrontation, openness and isolation, mutual benefit and zero-sum game becomes crucial for the future of all humanity," the diplomat underscored.