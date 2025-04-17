Russia, Qatar to continue to develop relations in 'every possible way' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed their intent to do their best to advance relations between the two countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are a lot of plans, a significant part of what we wanted to achieve already has been, various projects are being implemented in different sectors of the economy. The main thing is that at the talks both the president and the emir emphasized their will to further develop relations in every possible way," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, the heads of states saw their Moscow talks as highly productive. Later today, Russian and Qatari entrepreneurs will also hold a meeting.

The agenda of talks between Putin and the emir included not only bilateral, but also international topics, including the situation in Syria and the Gaza Strip.