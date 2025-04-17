Russia would like to see peace in Gaza Strip as soon as possible, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia wants to see a swift end to the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We really want for peace to come to that region, to that long-suffering area, as soon as possible. We highly appreciate the efforts of all countries doing everything possible for the sake of peace, including, of course, Qatar, which has been persistently and productively doing a lot on that track," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov emphasized Qatar’s significant contribution to ceasefire efforts. "Unfortunately, civilian deaths [in the Gaza Strip] continue. This deeply concerns the Russian side, this concern was also expressed today by President Putin [at talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani]," Putin’s press secretary said.