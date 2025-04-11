British reconnaissance plane spotted over Black Sea — Flightradar

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. A British reconnaissance plane, accompanied by two fighter jets, is currently flying over the western part of the Black Sea, according to data from the tracking service Flightradar.

The Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint took off from Waddington Airbase in the UK. As of 1:05 p.m. GMT, the aircraft, escorted by two Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 fighters, is conducting maneuvers near the coast of Romania and over the international waters of the Black Sea.

Media reports indicate that a similar reconnaissance flight by the British group occurred on March 31, 2025.