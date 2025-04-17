Hungary's top diplomat calls EU attempts to derail peace in Ukraine 'appalling'

BUDAPEST, April 17. /TASS/. The idea that there are some politicians out there in Europe who actually want peace talks on Ukraine to go sideways is beyond belief, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a press conference following a meeting in Islamabad with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Referring to the conflict in Ukraine, Szijjarto stated that "it is shocking that some European politicians are trying to undermine the success of the peace talks on Ukraine and have decided to continue the war there."

"What’s most appalling is that the whole world, including America, Asia and Africa, stands in favor of restoring peace in Europe, while European politicians are working against it. This is unacceptable, so we call on European politicians to quit undermining the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump," he added, speaking at the press conference broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

Szijjarto was in Pakistan to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During his time in Islamabad, he discussed economic and cultural cooperation and was accompanied by a delegation of Hungarian business leaders interested in partnering with Pakistani enterprises. The Hungarian government follows a policy of economic neutrality, aimed at fostering mutually beneficial ties with both Western allies and Eastern partners.