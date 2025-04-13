Trump says US makes no exceptions on tariffs for China

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The Washington administration did not make any exceptions on tariffs for imported goods from China, US President Donald Trump said.

"Nobody is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair trade balances, and non-monetary tariff barriers, that other countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!" the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page.

"There was no tariff ‘exception’ announced on Friday. These products are subject to the existing 20% fentanyl tariffs, and they are just moving to a different tariff ‘bucket.’ The fake news knows this, but refuses to report it," Trump added.

He noted that his administration will investigate whether trade tariffs on the entire electronics supply chain are consistent with US national security interests. "What has been exposed is that we need to make products in the United States, and that we will not be held hostage by other countries, especially hostile trading nations like China, which will do everything within its power to disrespect the American people," the US head of state added. "We also cannot let them continue to abuse us on trade, like they have for decades. Those days are over!" Trump concluded.