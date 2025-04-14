Ecuador's head of state calls his victory in presidential election uncontested

BUENOS AIRES, April 14. /TASS/. Ecuadorian head of state Daniel Noboa believes that his victory in the second round of the presidential election is uncontested.

"This is a historic victory. A victory with a margin of more than ten percentage points and more than one million votes. There is no doubt who the winner is," he told his supporters. Earlier, Luisa Gonzalez, Noboa's rival in the election, refused to recognize her defeat and called for a recount.

Ecuador held a second round of the presidential election on Sunday. The country's National Electoral Council declared Noboa the winner. According to data released after processing 92.65% of the ballots, 55.87% of voters supported him, while Gonzalez received 44.13% of the vote. The difference between the candidates is more than 1.1 million votes.

Noboa, the son of one of Ecuador's richest businessmen, was elected in the early presidential elections of October 2023. His rise to power coincided with an escalating security crisis. In January 2024, the head of state signed a decree recognizing the existence of an internal armed conflict in the country and ordered the neutralization of 22 criminal groups. If re-elected, he promises to continue his security policies, including the construction of mega-prisons for high-risk criminals.

Gonzalez, who held various positions in the government of President Rafael Correa (in power from 2007 to 2017), accused Noboa of failing to fulfill campaign promises and of having an authoritarian style of governing the country. Gonzalez proposed to address the causes of rising crime (poverty and inequality) and to rehabilitate the Justice Ministry. She promised to emphasize the development of renewable energy, restore state management of hydroelectric power plants and diversify the economy.

The inauguration of the president-elect is scheduled for May 24.