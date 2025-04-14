Israel pushes US to consider military option if talks with Iran fail

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. Israel is pushing the US to consider a military option if talks on Iran’s nuclear program fail, the Axios news website writes.

According to the media outlet’s sources, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has briefed Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on the outcome of the first round of talks with Iranian officials, which took place in Oman.

"Israel is highly skeptical that the talks will lead to a deal, and has been pushing the White House to align on a military option if they fail," Axios notes. Iran, in turn, is concerned that Washington may withdraw from a potential deal the way it did in 2018.

The sources also said that Witkoff had discussed the first round of negotiations with officials from the Gulf countries, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had spoken to his counterparts from Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt, briefing them on the talks.

Iranian and US officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a calm and constructive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks is set for April 19.