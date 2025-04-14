Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, April 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military attacked eight districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 82 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 68 munitions over the past day, killing a civilian and wounding two others, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"In the Graivoronsky municipal district, the settlements of Gorkovsky and Chapayevsky, the villages of Bezymeno, Glotovo, Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Mokraya Orlovka, Poroz and Spodaryushino and the farmstead Masychevo came under three bombardments by 11 munitions and attacks by 18 drones. A civilian was wounded after a Ukrainian UAV dropped an explosive in the area of the settlement of Glotovo," the governor wrote.

The Ukrainian army’s attacks on the Graivoronsky municipal district over the past 24 hours damaged 13 cars, four private homes, three apartments in a residential building, an apartment block, two auxiliary structures and an outbuilding, he specified.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked three settlements of the Rakityansky district with five UAVs. A civilian was killed in a Ukrainian UAV attack on a truck. The attacks also damaged three trucks and three cars, a commercial facility and a private home, he specified.

The Volokonovsky district came under a bombardment by four munitions and attacks by two drones. A woman was wounded in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the farmstead Bochanka. The Ukrainian army’s attacks also damaged four private homes, a car and a truck. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under bombardments by 53 munitions and attacks by seven Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a private household and a car, the governor said.

The Shebekinsky municipal district came under an attack by 27 Ukrainian UAVs, with no injuries or damage reported. The Ukrainian military attacked the Belgorodsky district with 12 drones, damaging four private homes, five vehicles and a social facility, the governor said.

The Valuisky district came under an attack by six Ukrainian drones, which damaged eight private homes, three vehicles and an outbuilding. The Borisovsky district was attacked by four Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a private household, the governor said.

"In Belgorod, the roof of a private home was damaged by falling debris of a downed drone," he added.