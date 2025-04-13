UAE ready to help Syrian government in post-war restoration

DUBAI, April 13. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates is ready to support Syria’s interim government in its post-conflict restoration efforts, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during a meeting with visiting Syrian interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The sides discussed a number of issues on the regional and international, agenda, including the situation in Syria. The UAE president reiterated his country’s readiness "to support the Syrian brothers in overcoming the challenges of the transitional period and reconstructing the country," the WAM news agency said.

Al-Sharaa arrived in the UAE on an official visit. The Syria delegation also includes Foreign Minister in the interim government Asaad Hassan al-Shibani.

Reuters reported on April 6, citing Syria’s foreign ministry, that al-Sharaa planned to visit Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.