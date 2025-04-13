Iran may return to uranium enrichment at 2015 levels — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. Tehran may be ready to return to uranium enrichment levels stipulated by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper wrote.

The newspaper cited Iranian officials as saying that in return, the Islamic Republic wants the United States to ease its sanctions, return access to immobilized foreign assets and stop pressure on Chinese buyers of Iranian oil.

On Saturday, Oman hosted indirect talks between Iranian and US negotiators, in the presence of the Omani foreign minister, on resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, while special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States.

The Islamic republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere. Talks will resume in Oman on April 19.