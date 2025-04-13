Russia says its forces struck 8 Ukrainian brigades near Gornal, Oleshnya in Kursk Region

МОСКВА, 13 апреля. /ТАСС/. Russian forces strike 8 Ukrainian brigades, 1 assault regiment near the villages of Gornal and Oleshnya in Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup North, as they conducted offensive operations, inflicted damage on formations of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, two airborne assault brigades, a Marines brigade, two territorial defense brigades and an assault regiment in the areas of the settlements of Gornal and Oleshnya," it said in a statement.

Also, tactical and army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery fire struck the enemy's manpower and equipment in the areas of Belovody, Gnilitsa, Loknya, Malaya Rybitsa, Maryino, Miropolye, Mogritsa, Sadki, Zapselye, Yunakovka and Yablonovka in the Sumy Region.

Over the past day, Ukraine lost up to 190 servicemen, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, three mortars and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system.