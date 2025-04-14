Moldovan national detained in Crimea for plotting terrorist attack — FSB

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in Crimea has detailed a Moldovan national working for Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the FSB said in a statement.

"An operation conducted in the city of Kerch resulted in the detention of Moldovan national Yevgeny Kurdogly, born in 1992, an agent of Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the statement reads. "After his detention, the suspect provided the coordinates of a cache that contained an improvised high-explosive device made of 400 grams of the Semtex10 plastic explosive, an electric detonator and a timing device. The plan was to use it to blow up a water pumping station in Kerch," the FSB specified.

According to the security service, in April 2024, the man established contact with a Ukrainian intelligence officer on the Internet. Upon the officer’s orders, he collected information, including photos and videos, on the location of military equipment, the positions of air defenses, and Crimea’s transport and energy facilities, as well as on the outcome of enemy strikes.

"The detainee has made a full confession and is actively cooperating with the investigation," the FSB added.

The FSB investigation department in Crimea and Sevastopol launched a criminal investigation into him based on Articles 30.1 and 205.3 (preparations for a terrorist attack) and 222.1.3 (illegal acquisition and storage of explosives and explosive devices) of the Russian Criminal Code.