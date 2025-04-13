OSCE degraded, no reasons for Russia to continue working with it — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has degraded dramatically and Russia sees no point in continuing cooperating with it, Rodion Miroshnik, a Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, said.

"The OSCE has simply degraded. It has degraded to a fantastic scope," he said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel. "As a matter of fact, there are very few reasons for us to continue working with the OSCE today because this organization is too biased, blocking too many matters."

He recalled numerous cases when the OSCE used its surveillance cameras meant to control the ceasefire to share reconnaissance data with Ukrainian militants.

Nevertheless, he stressed that Russia will not withdraw from this organization not to let the West use it to "tell its own truth and build its own reality."

"We cannot count that the OSCE will draw any serious conclusions, but we cannot withdraw from it, we must be there. You can’t even imagine who much our opponents want us to leave it to be able to sing in unison, telling their own truth and building their own reality," he stressed.